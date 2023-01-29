US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Transcat were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Transcat during the first quarter valued at $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Transcat by 162.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the first quarter valued at $238,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 41.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 67.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $180,572.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,473.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $95.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Transcat had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

