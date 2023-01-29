US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in DoorDash by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 15.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 0.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 7.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $130.20.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,620. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

