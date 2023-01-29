US Bancorp DE Has $128,000 Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACIW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $35.30.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

