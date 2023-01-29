US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. Argus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $23.50 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 424.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.