US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.40 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

