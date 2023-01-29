US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,617 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,346,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after purchasing an additional 89,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,917,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,214,000 after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HPP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HPP opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

