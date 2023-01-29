US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Flowserve by 70.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Flowserve by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 21,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $33.39 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Stories

