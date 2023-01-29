US Bancorp DE Sells 1,490 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in InMode were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of InMode by 122.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in InMode by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in InMode by 6.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the first quarter valued at about $925,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.19.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

