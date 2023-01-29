US Bancorp DE Sells 2,076 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RLI were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in RLI by 1,433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 403,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,050,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,151,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 116,705 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,510,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $130.38 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $140.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $7.26 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.27%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

