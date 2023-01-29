US Bancorp DE Sells 2,723 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,494,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $37,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 1,265.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,175,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,504 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth $31,026,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 0.57. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

