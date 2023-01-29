VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,901 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,769,000.

Shares of ANGL opened at $27.94 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

