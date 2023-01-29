Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $223.10 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $283.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.09.

