Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Trading Down 4.8%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 7,494,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 14,850,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Verb Technology to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Verb Technology Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 269.61% and a negative return on equity of 155.57%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 486.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 599.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 103,280 shares in the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and consists of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

