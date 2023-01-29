Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 52,752 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 206.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,752 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at about $136,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WOLF. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.16. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

