Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 69,343 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,343 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 36.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 148.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,240,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,133 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 31.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,109,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 986,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Plains GP stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.61. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

