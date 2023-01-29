Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 72,825 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The RMR Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $242.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

