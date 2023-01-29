Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BJRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,445,000 after acquiring an additional 139,430 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 540,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 123,930 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,078,000 after acquiring an additional 107,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $102,527.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.84. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. CL King started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

