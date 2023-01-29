Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 3,134.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.67. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $151,191.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,857,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,664,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $151,191.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,857,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,664,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 15,625 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $477,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,561.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,662,217 shares of company stock worth $83,474,713 in the last three months. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

