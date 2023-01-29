Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,156 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.20.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

EPAM opened at $341.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $496.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

