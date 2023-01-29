Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,434 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,344 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in International Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in International Bancshares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in International Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in International Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC opened at $45.31 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,314,002.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

