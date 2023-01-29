Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,593 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,210 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 151.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 38.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 18.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.60 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

