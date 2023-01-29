Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 373,840 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 1,292.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,840 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after buying an additional 2,192,782 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,728 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

