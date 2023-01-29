Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 51,567 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $6,240,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in RingCentral by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in RingCentral by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 87,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,132 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $179.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.88.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $509.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,904 shares of company stock worth $2,131,454 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

