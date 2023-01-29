Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 61,807 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WABC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 45.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 50.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 156,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 52,354 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 102.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WABC. Maxim Group upped their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.66. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

