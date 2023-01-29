Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.87. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $95.28.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

