Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,792. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $170.01 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

