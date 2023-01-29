Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 48,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,215.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,288 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading

