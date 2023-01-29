Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.04.

CHRW opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

