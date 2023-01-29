Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 67,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $355.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.33 and its 200 day moving average is $360.31. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $463.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

