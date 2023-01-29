Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.35 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $164.95 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.