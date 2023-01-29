Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,005,553.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.22 per share, for a total transaction of $744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,180.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,005,553.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 198,086 shares of company stock worth $7,906,873. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

RILY stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.36 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.78%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -211.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

B. Riley Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

