Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.48 Million Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paya were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Paya by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,382,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after buying an additional 580,612 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paya by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,862,000 after buying an additional 2,596,893 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Paya by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,382,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after buying an additional 277,185 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,076,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after buying an additional 94,120 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya Price Performance

Paya stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Paya had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Paya Profile

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.