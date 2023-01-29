Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.62 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

NYSE:DELL opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

