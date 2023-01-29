Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.73 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,883 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,104,000. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 150,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 11,209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 136,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 135,743 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.