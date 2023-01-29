Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.78 Million Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 8.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 976,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after acquiring an additional 76,926 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 26.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PNM opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Stories

