Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.03 Million Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,381,514 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 324,726 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

