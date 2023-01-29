Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.13 Million Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TTI opened at $3.96 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $509.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.