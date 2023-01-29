Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.58 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 131.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,869 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,644,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Solar by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after buying an additional 132,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $179.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.43. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $185.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

