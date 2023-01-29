Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 453,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NCR by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 267,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Insider Transactions at NCR

In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,234.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NCR Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NCR opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.66. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Several brokerages have commented on NCR. Stephens raised their target price on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

NCR Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.