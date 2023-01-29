Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 2,752.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,716 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 125,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.49. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.82%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

