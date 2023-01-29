Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $8.67 Million in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 275,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFH. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens raised shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Price Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

