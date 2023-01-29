Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $9.22 Million in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 656,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory S. Rush bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,615.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory S. Rush bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,615.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,903.

Enhabit Stock Performance

NYSE EHAB opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Enhabit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $265.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.62 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.76%. Equities analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EHAB shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

