Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after buying an additional 60,982 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,213,000 after buying an additional 315,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,491,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,695.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

FIVN stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $138.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $198.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

