Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.