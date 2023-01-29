Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 625,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 69,233 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 108.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 47.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 365,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 118,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,701,826.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,990 shares of company stock valued at $12,705,441 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.97. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $534.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.87 million. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

