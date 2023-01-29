Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NOW by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in NOW by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

NOW Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.