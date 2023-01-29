Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349,655 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,818 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 130.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,999,000 after buying an additional 1,029,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $60.63 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

