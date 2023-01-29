Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,173 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

