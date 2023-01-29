Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,127 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $908.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $81.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $748,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 708,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,844,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

See Also

