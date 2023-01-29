Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,070 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,953 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,739,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $105.73 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $126.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $801.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.80.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,564.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,433,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $1,164,748.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,319.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,000,564.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,433,271.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,810 shares of company stock worth $7,374,446. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.